MINING CLAIM HEARING REOPENS
A hearing to determine the validity of mining claims between Woodland Park and Crystola resumed Wednesday in Colorado Springs. The hearing, recessed prior to the Thanksgiving holiday observance, was brought about when Pike National Forest officials of the U.S. Forest Service obtained a temporary restraining order against four men allegedly opening a limestone mining operation. The case is being heard at Colorado Springs City Auditorium.
WEATHER
Now that it’s over, we can say November was more like it should have been. After October’s almost frightening 57 and three-quarter inches of snow, November checked out with a total of only 13 and one-half inches.
YULE TREE AREA
Pike National Forest will again offer an opportunity for area residents to cut their own Christmas trees this year. The cutting area is located on the Mount Herman Road, between the Rampart Range Road and Monument. Pikes Peak District Ranger Dennis Lynch said the charge will be $1.50 per tree, and permits will be sold only at the sale area.
Minutes of a Monday meeting of the Teller County Board of Commissioners reveal the board’s attorney, Edward O’Brien II, has been instructed to acknowledge receipt of a Woodland Park Town Council resolution calling for redistricting of the county’s three commissioner districts. The minutes also show a written motion by District No. 1 Commissioner Ralph Hines calling for redistricting action by the board failed for lack of a second. A motion by District No. 2 Commissioner Joe B. Burns, seconded by District No. 2 Commissioner Ray Primm, called for tabling the Woodland Park Council’s resolution.
“We Came in Peace,” a hardcover book discussing U.S. space flights, was recently donated to the Woodland Park Elementary School library. The donor of two copies of the new book was Bill Woods Gulf of Woodland Park. LeRoi Smith edits the book, which offers rich color photographs taken during space missions. Apollo trips to the moon are also included.
