‘CONCERNED CITIZENS SEEK FUND DONATIONS’
Bank accounts were opened at both Teller County banking facilities this week by a committee seeking voluntary contributions to be used in bringing about a redistricting of the county’s three commissioner districts. The committee has identified itself as “Concerned Citizens of Teller County.” Present co-chairmen of the group are Carol M. Kenney, Woodland Park mayor, and John Wondergem, a former Woodland Park mayor now serving as chairman of the Woodland Park Sanitation District board of directors. Kenney and Wondergem explained the funds will be used to offset expenses of filing legal action against the Board of County Commissioners, if the board fails to begin redistricting legislation prior to Jan. 1, 1970.
COUNCIL ADOPTS 20-YEAR GROWTH PLAN
The Woodland Park Town Council voted unanimously at the close of a public hearing Monday evening to adopt a proposed new 20-year comprehensive plan for the community, as well as a new zoning ordinance and a new subdivision regulation ordinance. Adoption of the three proposals followed a 90-minute hearing which drew a near-capacity crowd to the Town Hall meeting chambers.
WEATHER
Although the days are now rapidly growing shorter, Upper Ute Pass Region residents surely have no complaints about weather offerings in the closing days of the fall season. Winter will officially make its debut Dec. 21, the year’s shortest day. And our records indicate the new season’s first day may be one to be feared. On that date a year ago the mercury climbed to only a plus nine degrees after an early morning low reading of minus 10.
NEARING COMPLETION
Work on the massive new earthen dam at Northfield Reservoir No. 5 east of Woodland Park is rapidly drawing to a close. Only a few pieces of heavy equipment remained at the construction site this week. The $5.2 million project, to open for public recreational enjoyment in the spring of 1971, has been carried out by Colorado Constructors Inc., of Denver. The new dam is 3,400 feet in length and 270 feet high at its tallest point. In addition, a concrete-lined tunnel approximately 1,000 feet in length cuts through the base of the dam.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
With all the latest conversation tidbits about the nation’s economy, one which struck us was the definition of inflation as “a period when a man goes broke in a prosperous sort of way.”
A good reputation could be proof that you don’t have inquisitive neighbors.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core