NIXON SIGNATURE IS ‘EMINENT’
Administrative officials to Colorado’s congressional delegation in Washington, D.C., agreed Wednesday on forecasts President Nixon will formally sign a bill authorizing the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument today or Friday. Spokesmen for both Sen. Gordon Allott and Congressman Frank E. Evans said there would be no advance notice of the President’s pending action, although all agreed the signing ceremony was “eminent.” The legislative bill, fully approved by both congressional branches, was flown to the President’s Western White House last Friday. A second required a signature, that of Sen. Alan Bible of Nevada, chairman of the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee of the Senate Interior and Insular Affairs Committee, was also applied Friday. Bible’s signature was needed to reprogram $3,727,000 in National Park Service funds for use at the Florissant site.
WEATHER
Early morning risers better start digging their sweaters and jackets out of spring storage. A definite tinge of fall has been in the air shortly after sunrise the past few days and a noticeable layer of frost was spotted on some shaded mountainsides Wednesday morning.
LET’S CONSOLIDATE (EDITORIAL)
Congress is considering legislation to bring order out of chaos in the Federal grants-in-aid programs. With 42 new programs added in the last Congress, the number of grant categories has now reached 420, according to Sen. Mundt (R-SD). “Since 1948, grant programs have increased from $1.8 billion to an estimated $20.8 billion for fiscal year 1969 and an expected $25 billion in the current fiscal year,” he explained. Mundt said that the grants as a source of state and local revenue “have become increasingly important, demonstrating the acute need for improving their administration.” The amount of such grants compared with total state-local revenue has grown from 10-18% in the past 20 years. Such legislation should result in more efficient and economic administration of the programs, subject the consolidated grants to Congressional review, and limit their duration to their authorized period. [Ed. Note: According to the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, the federal government now spends over $500 billion annually on the program, making it the third largest item in the budget after Social Security and national defense.]
- Compiled by Suzanne Core