HIGHWAY 24 PROJECT WILL NOT BY-PASS WOODLAND PARK
A proposed project to widen U.S. Highway 24 from Cascade westward to Woodland Park will not include a by-pass around or a new route through Woodland Park, The Courier learned Tuesday. District Design Engineer G.T. Haigh of Pueblo said the project … will begin at the present four-lane termination in Cascade and continue westward to Midland Avenue in downtown Woodland Park. The proposal will call for the removal and relocation of 12 buildings adjacent to the present two-lane highway route.
FLORISSANT LEGISLATION NEEDS 2 SIGNATURES
The formal application of signatures to two documents, both expected within the next five days, is all that awaits final completion of procedures to authorize the 6,000-acre Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in Teller County, and to make funds immediately available for land acquisition by the National Park Service.
WEATHER
When a fella stepped to the window to peek outside shortly after awaking Wednesday morning, the region’s weather offering for the day had every appearance of a fall season. Heavy overcast skies, dropping an occasional light drizzle, made one wonder if the upcoming season is not too far in the future. Despite that appearance, however, the past week has produced the two hottest temperature readings of the current summer quarter. The mercury climbed to a warm 86 Friday and again Monday.
CATTLEMEN’S MAGAZINE CITES TELLER FAIR
Teller County has come full cycle. Its beginning was with the cattle rancher, fur trapper, and pioneer. Then came the prospector, and finally the miners who produced the many millionaires who pioneered industry in Colorado with the wealth they acquired in the Cripple Creek District. Much has been written about the color and glamour of the Cripple Creek District boom days. Teller County was named after Sen. Harry M. Teller, who was called “the Silver Senator” because of the important part he had in the advocation of Free Silver. Teller County at one time was a part of Fremont and El Paso counties, but in 1899 the gold camp residents broke away and set up their own government, which gave them a very spacious and beautiful courthouse, which still stands today. Teller County went on to progress as no other county and has had a great deal to do in the making of Colorado.
A renowned scientist has predicted that 10 centuries from now, man will have no teeth. Even so, it’s doubtful that he’ll be able to gum up things any more than he’s doing now.
