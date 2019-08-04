FRIED CHICKEN CHAIN OPENS HQ HERE
Woodland Park this week became the headquarters of a new fried chicken franchise operation, which is expected to begin immediate growth in a five-state region. Organizer of the new franchise operation is John Wondergem, a former Woodland Park mayor, who presently serves as chairman of the Woodland Park Sanitation District Board of Directors. Known as The Wonder-Gem, the new franchise chin will specialize in skillet flavored country fried chicken. Other items to be offered by the outlets will include chicken giblets, deep-fried shrimp, and pizza pies.
STATE TO REVEAL HIGHWAY 24 ROUTE
A public meeting to reveal the proposed route location for widening and improvements in U.S. Highway 24 between Cascade and Woodland Park has been scheduled Thursday, Sept. 11, by the Colorado Division of Highways. Widening of the eight-mile highway distance to four lanes has been declared a priority project of the state division and is expected to begin within the next year.
WEATHER
This column is guessing street and road maintenance crews in the Upper Pikes Peak Region are wishing they had anyone’s job except their own at present. What the professional weather reporters refer to as “locally heavy thunderstorms” and “isolated hail” continue to dominate the region’s weather picture. And they continue to play havoc with nearly every street and road in the area, both graveled and hardsurfaced. Although we still cannot report actual rainfall amounts, there’s little doubt the past week’s total has been substantial.
LITTLE PEARLS
Your mind will do for you anything you ask of it. The Bible says that “God lives within you” and “All things are possible to God.” This adds up to the truth that within you is the possibility of all things. Then why are so many of us lacking in most of the things we need? Because we don’t believe that all things are possible. Most of us believe more strongly in negative things and what we believe in comes true for us. Believe in good and good will come to you.
FROM THE FOX'S CORNER
Outdoorsmen who are perhaps tiring of the same ol’ fishin’ hole might want to consider a seldom-mentioned retreat in southern Teller County. Skaguay Reservoir, southeast of Victor, is offering fair to good results for natives, rainbow and Grayling. Management of the reservoir was assumed last year by the Colorado Division of Game, Fish and Parks, which has developed the waters into a “quality” lake.
~Compiled by Suzanne Core