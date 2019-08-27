SIGNED! PRESIDENT SIGNS FLORISSANT BILL — TELLER COUNTY HOME OF NATION’S NEWEST MONUMENT
Final approval of the 6,000-acre Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in the county’s northwestern corner [sic] came when President Nixon signed legislation authorizing its establishment. Sources close to the president said he attached his signature to the bill on Wednesday of last week, although formal announcement of the signing was not made until Friday. The congressional bill authorizes the appropriation of $3.727 million to purchase and develop the 40-million-year-old lake bed containing millions of extremely rare fossils. Estimated cost of buying the land, all privately owned, is $1.165 million. Accepting immediate responsibilities as superintendent of the new national monument will be Theodore R. Thompson of Estes Park, who is also superintendent of the long-established Rocky Mountain National Park.
BARBED WIRE COLLECTORS WILL MEET HERE
The Colorado Antique Barbed Wire Collectors Association this week announced plans to conduct its annual Fall Swap Meet in Woodland Park Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13 and 14. The meet will be hosted by L.J. Stewart at Stewart’s Motel and Camp Ground pavilion, one mile southeast of Woodland Park on U.S. Highway 24. Among items to be on display at the meet will be railroad date nails, fencing tools, bottles and insulators.
WEATHER
Wouldn’t you know it? Our new rain gauge instrument finally arrived Monday and the Upper Ute Pass Region hasn’t had even a trace of precipitation to give it a test.
LITTLE PEARLS
It is hard for people to realize that everywhere in life they will meet the exact reproduction of their own thoughts. In the Bible we find King Soloman saying, “As a man thinketh in his heart, so is he.” Isaac Bickerstaffe tells us, “The true standard of quality is seated in the mind; those who think nobly are noble.” There are no such things as idle thoughts. Every thought, good or bad or indifferent is like a little servant — busy, busy, bringing forth results after its own kind.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
Why do you suppose it is that nothing is impossible to the man who doesn’t have to do it himself?
- Compiled by Suzanne Core