SUIT SEEKS FOSSIL BED PRESERVATION
A suit designed to protect the proposed Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument area in northwestern Teller County from being defaced prior to anticipated Congressional action has been filed in U.S. District Court in Denver. The action was filed last Thursday by orchard D. Lamm, attorney for the Colorado Open Space Coordinating Council, and Yannacone and Yannacone, attorneys for the Environmental Defense Fund. Both groups are comprised primarily of scientists and biologists. Amid the growing flurry of controversy about the proposed monument site, Central Enterprises Realtor of Colorado Springs last weekend released a statement concerning its recent purchase of 3,000 acres near Florissant. The purchased area, which lies in both Teller and Park counties, includes a portion of the 6,000 acres proposed for inclusion in the proposed monument.
An amiable Mother Nature provided a near-perfect holiday weekend for the observance of Independence Day. A few light showers helped to cool temperatures for the thousands of “flatlanders” who had journeyed into the mountains for picnics, fishing, sightseeing, camping, and a variety of other entertainment. An interesting statistic we might pass along is that for the past two years, July has been the wettest of the 12 annual months.
MISSING WOMAN IS LOCATED AT MOTEL
A 30-year-old Denver woman, missing for nearly two weeks, was located in Woodland Pak late last Wednesday. The woman, Mrs. Doris Arline Fuller, had been residing in a Woodland Park motel for several days. She had applied earlier in the week for a position as a waitress at a Woodland Park restaurant. Teller County Undersheriff Mike Typer said the woman was identified by a customer of the restaurant. Her husband and five children were in Woodland Park when she was located. Mrs. Fuller disappeared June 21, after leaving a restaurant in Denver where she had been employed.
Well the glorious fourth is behind us and all we have to do not is settle back and contemplate the upcoming moon landing. The whole bit seems like a colossal waste of money to me but on the other hand, who could help but feel awe-stricken at the proposed of setting men own on the moon! In all seriousness, however, I wish the three young astronauts well.
Betcha didn’t know the key to today’s teenagers is often the one to the car?
