JANGLE OF COWBOY SPURS SETS STATE FOR 22ND ANNUAL UTE TRAIL STAMPEDE
It’s rodeo time in Woodland Park and as the dust in the arena rises up to mix with the jangle of spurs on the cowboy’s boots the little old town will be bursting at the seams with real western hospitality.
WEATHER
The weather continued quite warm in the area this past week even though clouds could usually be counted upon to move in during the late afternoon. Rain fell most abundantly Sunday afternoon and evening but as our “weatherbird” is on vacation we will have to content ourselves by calling it “measurable precipitation.”
RODEO LAST FRONTIER OF WILD WEST
Rodeo is the last frontier of the once wild west. It was born on a bet and bred of the same circumstances of history that created Dodge and Abilene. It began shortly after Texans came home from the Civil War and found that their longhorn herds had multiplied unchecked … So the Texans turned their herds to the north and to the west, driving them across the plains to better markets, then to encroaching railheads at Abilene, Wichita and Dodge, later to the greener pastures that stretched across the great plains to the Canadian line. Trail drivers were tough men and independent… Between towns, they made up their own amusement. The hands of the different cattle outfits coming together on the trail bet their scant wages on their skill at riding rank broncs or roping longhorn steers… The townsmen of the western frontier…went out on the plains and invited the cowboys to bring their contests into town… In a short generation, the wild west settled down. But throughout the west, the best of the rough string riders, and the toughest hands with a rope, still rode for money at contests the townsmen kept alive. They still do. In nearly 600 communities in the United States and Canada… The rodeo cowboy draws no expense allowance, has no guaranteed annual wage… Why does he do it? One battered veteran puzzled over the question, then answered: “Well, I’m sure not bothered by insurance salesmen.”
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
We have been advised by Mrs. Fenton Vest that the fountain in Midland Park was made possible through the efforts of the former Misfits club. The Misfits was a teenage club that was active here in Woodland Park a year ago and was composed of many young friends of Eric Dickson, the marine killed in Viet Nam for whom the fountain will be dedicated.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core