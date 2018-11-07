50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier on Nov. 7, 1968
Republicans Sweep Teller Voting
Teller County Republicans, with only one minor exception, swept to an unprecedented victory in Tuesday’s biennial general election, in which a record 82 percent of the county’s registered voters marked ballots. Republican candidates led each of the four county office races, although the official outcome of one will remain in doubt until after a preliminary canvass planned Monday. GOP candidates also scored victory margins in national, state and district races, with the exception of the contest for State Board of Education member at large.
Weather
With the onslaught of public opinion at the polls came the season’s first winter offering. Upper Ute Pass Region hillsides began to take on a fluffy white covering at mid-afternoon Tuesday, and by dawn Wednesday up to 11 inches were measured at numerous locations. An uncertain end appeared in sight later in the day, although weathermen were calling for little change.
Student Votes Show Accuracy
Woodland Park school students Monday and Tuesday offered preliminary indications of their parents voting intentions during mock elections at both the elementary and high schools. Senior high students Monday favored a solid Republican slate ... elementary students in grades three through six followed suit.
Just Between Us
All of you ranchers and farmers out there may expect an abundance of moisture anytime now for I’ve just concluded my equivalent of a famous old Indian rain dance. Actually, this particular dance has been in the family for centuries and like recipes, trivia and other bits of general misinformation has been handed down from generation unto generation. Simple in the extreme, it consists of little more than A. washing the tepee windows, or B. waxing the floors.
Youths Complimented For Behavior
Woodland Park Marshal Gene Brown and Police Commissioner Donald Lawson this week extended their thanks and appreciation to Woodland Park area youngsters for their behavior last Thursday evening in observance of Halloween. Both officials said no serious vandalism or destruction was reported during the celebration.
Thank You (ad)
I take this opportunity of thanking the voters of Teller County who offered their support prior to and during the 1968 General Election. And I commend the victorious party for their outstanding organizational efforts and the solid vote of confidence which they received. –Roy G. Robinson
-Compiled by Suzanne Core