50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier on May 8, 1969
$500,000 Travel Trailer Center Planned
Allied Association of Colorado Springs today announced plans for an “all new” one-half million dollar travel center to be located immediately south of Woodland Park adjacent to U.S. Highway 24. “The development will provide a much needed facility for tourists visiting the Pikes Peak region and Ute Pass area,” said David A. Clinger, planning consultant for the project. “Silver Springs Travel Center is a ‘total design concept’ for the traveler. ... The center will cater not only to camper trailers, travel trailers, bus trailers, tent trailers, etc., but will also provide fully improved spaces for permanent residents who enjoy trailer living away from the noise and congestion of the city, while being only 20 minutes away on high speed Highway 24. The development is situated in a serene setting of beautiful ponderosa pines, with excellent views of Pikes Peak,” Clinger added. “The property, an historic stop-over spot and rest area for wagon trains of the gold seekers, has five blue water trout filled lakes, and fishing will be one of the many amenities offered to the traveler.”
Weather
It may very well have been too early to make an accurate guesstimate, but it appeared at this writing Wednesday afternoon a break in the week’s wet surge might be at hand. Moisture gauges in the Upper Ute Pass region began registering new precipitation at about 6 Sunday evening, and were kept busy until nearly noon yesterday. The new moisture included raindrops, sleet balls, drizzle, and at least 11 inches of new snow.
From the Fox’s Corner
The advance brigade of humming birds is now back in the Upper Ute Pass region, seeking out summer habitats (and those red-colored feed bottles).
With this week’s school board election we were handed ... this: “A good school board member needs to be equipped with the following: A heart of gold, a mind of steel, and a nervous system of elastic. A built-in telephone holder on one shoulder and a tear-absorber on the other. The ability to make wise and penetrating decisions on subjects he doesn’t know anything about. The ability to tell parents that a straight line for a school bus is not necessarily door to door. The connections to buy aspirin at 50 per cent discount. A notion of how to increase salaries, build new buildings, and lower the tax rate — all at the same time.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core