50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier on May 29, 1969
Sidewalk Bazaar Is Set June 14
Final plans for a special sidewalk bazaar in Woodland Park on June 14 were announced Monday during the regular meeting of the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. All retail merchants in the community have been requested to participate in the event, which will feature sidewalk booths in front of all participating firms. In addition, merchants and their clerks have been encouraged to dress in unusual costumes for the day. Shoppers will find a variety of bargains on sale at the various booths. The day-long celebration will be concluded with a benefit dance that evening at the Woodland Park Saddle Club, open to the public. Also scheduled on that date is a formal dedication of the new U.S. Post Office in Woodland Park.
Weather
Judging by temperature recordings, it must have been a short spring in the Upper Ute Pass region. Thermometer Mercuries climbed for the first time to the 70 level last week, and this week for the first time to the 80 mark.
Just Between Us
In one of my previous lives I must surely have been a cruel-handed dog catcher. Why else would the canine population have chosen to hound me to death in this present sojourn? I don’t recall for certain when this campaign started, probably about five years ago. But I realize now that the barking on that night was obviously the beginning of a plot on the part of the dogs to drive me straight up the walls! I remember the era of “Rusty,” a friendly and likeable enough fellow in the daytime, but let night fall and he turned into a regular moon-crazed monster. He was the kind who would gradually work his way down the hill, barking hoarsely and then circle the house, braying as if he had something at bay. Which of course he did, me. One night I decided to take “Rusty” for a ride in the country. Nothing permanent you understand, having checked with the under sheriff in advance on what the penalties were for knocking off a dog, but just long enough so that I might get home and to sleep before his return. And it worked beautifully. The only thing is, the next time “Rusty” and I confronted one another was when I was opening my car door preparatory to leaving and he bowled me over in his eagerness to get in.
From the Fox’s Corner
When you get an idea in your head, do you feel like you have the whole thing in a nutshell?
