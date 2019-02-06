50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier on Feb. 6, 1969
Senators’ Bill Seeks 6,000-Acre Park
Colorado’s Republican Senators Gordon Allott and Peter H. Dominick Monday introduced legislation to establish the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County. The two senators said the bill is identical to S.3524, which they offered in the 90th Congress and which would set aside 6,000 acres of the distinctively preserved insect and leaf fossils in the ancient Florissant Lake beds. The beds are world renowned in the scientific community and are perhaps the most famous fossil deposits of their kind in the nation.
Weather
Upper Ute Pass residents who had planned any outdoor chores Sunday didn’t take long to change their plans. The day’s maximum temperature of 14 was the second coldest day of the non-summer season warmer than only a 9 high Dec. 21, last day of the fall quarter. Now concluded January offered the region the warmest and driest 31-day span of the past three years.
Library Notes
Another book on the Colorado collection shelf, which is very interesting, is “Florence Sabin, Colorado Woman of the Century.” She was a teacher, scientist and doctor. Through her efforts, the Sabin Health Bills were passed, which greatly improved the public health in Colorado. Each state in the Union is allowed two statues in the Nation’s Capitol. Florence Sabin’s statue is the only one that Colorado has chosen.
From the Fox’s Corner
The Upper Ute Pass residents were nearly without eastbound telephone service over the weekend and early this week. Only the efforts of an emergency Mountain States Telephone Co. crew, which completed its work late Sunday night, managed to maintain service without an interruption. Cause of the alarm was a series of faults in a mountainside opened near the Cave of the Winds by workmen constructing a portion of the new Manitou Bypass highway. The faults allowed that section of the mountain supporting telephone poles to fall away, snapping the original lines. The faults and series of underground caves in the area are also expected to cause a 45 to 60-day delay in the road building project.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core