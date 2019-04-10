50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier on April 10, 1969
Dome Rock Ranch Sale Is Revealed
The sale of 3,200 acres of the Dome Rock Ranch south of Florissant in northwestern (sic) Teller County to two ventures was announced this week. Ranch owner J.O. Beltz said 1,700 acres were purchased by Ranches of America, while the remaining 1,500 acres were sold to the High Chateau firm. Beltz, who retains an interest in both firm, also retained an additional 800 acres of the ranch for private ownership. Primary purpose of the Ranches of America firm will be to develop a boys summer camp and a new homesite subdivision. The firm is owned by 23 persons, and is headquartered in Colorado Springs. High Chateau, with seven owners and also headquartered in Colorado Springs, will act as a land holding company.
Circle Super’s Launches 2-Step Expansion Plan
A two-step expansion program has been initiated by Circle Super Market, based in Woodland Park. Raymond Giersch and Darrell Harris, co-owners of the firm’s Woodland Park grocery outlet, said the first step was completed in March with the purchase of the former Loetcher’s Market at 524 W. Colorado Ave., in Colorado Springs. Associated with Giersch and Harris in the purchase is Jerry Moore, who will serve as resident manager. Second step in the expansion project will be a 10,000-square-foot addition to the market building in Woodland Park. Giersch said construction of the addition will begin in mid-April, with completion expected in approximately 30 days, weather permitting. The newly acquired store in Colorado Springs will be identified as Circle Super’s No. 2.
From the Fox’s Corner
McCall’s Magazine has once again advised this column one of its past bits of humor has been selected for publication in the Paper Clips column. The latest selection was that which defined air travel as seeing less and less of more and more, faster and faster.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core