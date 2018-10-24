50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Oct. 24, 1968
Church in Wildwood Schedules Dedication
A special service of dedication for the main stained glass window will be held at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls. The window is a gift from Mrs. Katherine M. Knight of Los Angeles and was made by the Watkins Stained Glass Art Studio of Denver.
The Weather
Last week’s snowfall was welcomed by hunters at the time, but short-lived under warm and clear skies. Only small traces of the mid-week moisture were evident when opening hunting season trips began Saturday morning. Most hunters complained of “sounding like a tank” while tromping through the dry forests. The result was heavily in favor of the wild game.
Elks To Collect Hides and Antlers
Officers of Cripple Creek B. P.O. Elks Lodge No. 316 have issued a call to Woodland Park area residents for the donation of elk and deer hides and antlers. Exalted Ruler Harold Hern said the hides will be given to the Fort Lyons Veterans Administration Hospital for patient rehabilitation projects. The antlers will be given to Goodwill Industries for similar work.
Last July 19 You Voted for Gun Registration (political ad)
Your voice in Congress voted for the registration of firearms. Paul Bradley would have voted against that proposal. It’s not the gun that commits the crime; it’s the person behind the gun. The registration of guns is the first step in disarming the law-abiding elements of our society. It’s a crazy word, but it’s not that crazy. Change your vote in Washington. Send Paul Bradley to Congress. Paid for By Bradley for Congress Committee — Phil Long, Chairman.
From the Fox’s Corner
With politics moving into the final stages of the 1968 campaign, the Colorado Press Association has released the following definitions to be passed along to our readers. Socialism: You have two cows and give one to your neighbor. Communism: You have two cows, the government takes both and gives you the milk. Fascism: You have two cows, the government takes both and sells you the milk. Nazism: You have two cows, the government takes both and shoots you. Capitalism: You have two cows, you sell one and buy a bull.
-Compiled by
Suzanne Core