50 years ago - Ute Pass Courier News on Oct. 17, 1968
Editorial — Another Rate Hike?: Effective Oct. 19, there will be higher parcel post and catalog rates, averaging a boost of 10.5 percent, or in most cases an additional 10 cents per parcel. First class and air mail rates, still fresh from a similar boost, will not be affected by Saturday’s change. One area of particular concern to us is the handling of second class mail — mainly newspapers. The Courier, like the majority of our country’s newspapers, is not so fortunate as our big city friends. We cannot feasibly use the services of delivery boys and therefore must rely almost entirely on Uncle Sam to distribute our product. Some two years ago every newspaper office in the nation was advised address labels must carry the new zip code on and after Jan. 1, 1967. Then came new and more difficult monthly rate forms, an increase in second class postage rates, and an order for visual inspection of subscription records.
The Weather: A hunter’s delight snowfall dominates this week’s weather conversation. The latest fall, accumulating two inches of dry fluff, began shortly after midnight Wednesday morning but cleared soon after daylight. Accompanying the short-lived storm was a 26 degree temperature reading early yesterday. Although the new fall will help to quiet dry aspen leaves, tromping elk and deer hunters are hoping for a similar fall tomorrow or early Saturday. And weather predictions indicate their hopes could well come true.
Potpourri: It has been estimated that approximately 1,500 new grocery items are added yearly to the shelves of the nation’s supermarkets. Of these, some 500 survive. The average supermarket today stocks about 8,000 different items, including new products. (Editor’s note: A Quora search reveals that 2018’s “average chain grocery store has roughly 38,000” items.)
If you wrap flower bulbs in foil paper for winter storage, they won’t dry out.
A cracked egg can be boiled by wrapping it tightly in aluminum foil; not any of the white will seep out.
From the Fox’s Corner: Though several of our community’s residents are not yet accustomed to the “new look” taking shape on U.S. Highway 24 through the Woodland Park downtown business district, this corner is confident a worthwhile improvement is being achieved. Traffic flows will be much smoother upon completion of the project, especially during the summer visitor season.
-Compiled by
Suzanne Core