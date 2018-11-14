50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Nov. 14, 2018
New Post Office Boxes Arrive
New key-lock boxes arrived late last week for installation in the new Woodland Park Post Office. Workmen are presently adding final construction touches to the new facility, although Postmaster Frank Harbour said this week it still appears the new building will not be placed into service until early January of 1969.
Weather
A jumping head start over a year ago fairly well sums up the current weather picture. November 1967 fashion produced only nine and one-quarter inches of snow for the entire month. Snowfall for this year’s 11th month, still not half over, is already 11 and 1/2 inches, with more predicted in the near future.
Editorial: It Shouldn’t Be A Solo Act! Go and Do Likewise
Our paychecks are now reflecting the 10 percent surcharge in income taxes voted by Congress. Although this tax increase is due to expire next year on June 30, some people are already talking about extending it. In enacting the tax increase, Congress also required a $6 billion drop in Federal expenditures and a $10 billion cut in spending authority for fiscal 1969. Both the tax increase and the reduction in Federal spending are now the law of the land. The tax increase is a fact, but expenditure control is still to be realized.
Down the Pass
Progress is reported on construction of the new elementary school near the entrance to Green Mountain Falls. It is hoped the building will be completed by the second semester. The Junior Guild of the Church in the Wildwood met recently at the home of Mrs. Adrian Evans in Cascade. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Channel have moved into the Sky-Cue Motel. He is stationed at Fort Carson.
From the Fox’s Corner
Organizations and individuals desiring to send gifts to servicemen and women in Vietnam are reminded U.S. postal authorities will no longer accept packages addressed to “A Serviceman in Vietnam.” However, explains (director of local USO Club), donors can address packages to “Any Serviceman (or woman) in Vietnam,” and send them to USO Club directors at specific APO or FPO addresses.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core