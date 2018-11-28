50 years ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Nov. 28, 1968
New Ice Skating Pond
(Caption) Woodland Park Work Supervisor Glenn Bolsen looks over the new public ice skating pond now under preparation immediately east of Town Hall. An earthen ridge has been graded around the area to impound the new pond. Parks and Recreation Commissioner James A. Wolff said Monday volunteer firemen will begin spraying and flooding the new facility when colder temperatures permit. Skating was formerly provided on a municipal lake undergoing renovation for next summer’s fishing season.
Weather
Frost crystals from a partially cloudy sky were the offerings of Mother Nature Tuesday morning. Enough of the fluffy crystals dotted the ground to allow a mild breeze to form unusual formations on smooth streets. Snow recordings for the past week included three inches Saturday and one and one-half inches Monday.
Holiday Dinner Over the Atlantic
(Editor’s note: In this excerpt, Air Force Maj. Sam Guyton and his family were leaving Woodland Park for a new post in England upon his return from Vietnam.) Thanksgiving is here and it was good to sit by his comfortable hearth while we ruminated on the state of the nations, politics and the various frailties of man. Naturally, we talked about the war. That war which isn’t a war and about hippies and dissenters and about how, in a way, you could say that our country’s involvement in Viet Nam is actually safe-guarding their very right to exist. But clearly, Maj. Guyton believes that everyone walks to the beat of a different drummer and that in a democracy it is good that the dissenters voice may still be raised and that the hippie be allowed to do his own thing. (This Thanksgiving) he’ll eat his dinner off an aluminum tray most likely, for his dining room table is on its way overseas. But we’re betting that these deviations from the traditional dinner won’t dampen the Guyton celebration one bit. For as Sam says, “It’s not where you observe Thanksgiving, but how,” and he reckons that as a free American it will be just as meaningful in the air over the Atlantic as anywhere on Earth.
For Rent
Winterized, furnished cottage, $60 per month. Rent includes all utilities except gas. Woodland Park.
From the Fox’s Corner
When all else fails, read the instructions. Too many people are taking advantage of the fact that it isn’t human to be perfect.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core