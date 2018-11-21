50 years ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Nov. 21, 1968
Homesite Development Planned Near Florissant
The purchase of 440 acres of ground in northwestern Teller County for development as leisure home sites was announced this week by principal officers of one of the world’s largest industrial development and construction companies. The site is located five miles south of Florissant, and will be converted into about 180 two-acre tracts and some larger building sites.
The Weather
The curled pages of our weather statistic book advise us Saturday’s three-inch snowfall pushed total inches since last Jan. 1 to an even 100. And by our yardstick measurements that is equal to four inches higher than our living room ceiling.
Just Between Us
It was a beautiful day in Colorado on that Nov. 22 five years ago this Friday. One of those rare late autumn days with warm sunshine and not a cloud in the blue sky. I remember that my sister and I had just driven up Ute Pass from the Springs and on an impulse, not wanting to go home out of the wonderful weather I guess, we stopped off at Johnnie’s Drive Inn in Woodland Park for a hamburger. When we entered and took our booth it seemed a bit odd as not a person in the place looked up or acknowledged our presence. Everyone was huddled in ominous quiet around a transistor radio at the counter and after a few minutes it became apparent to us that something must be most dreadfully wrong. “What’s happened?” I inquired and someone looked up briefly and said, “The president’s been shot in Texas.” “President who?” I asked foolishly, and someone else said, “Kennedy.” My sister and I sat quietly then, each in our own world of stunned silence. Someone turned the volume of the radio up and a few minutes later the announcement was made that he had died. People seem to recall with astonishing clarity where they were and what they were doing that Nov. 22. They remember the stupefied disbelief they felt, the shock and the unutterable sadness — almost as if for a few moments in time they were actually reliving the incident. A lot of the talk in the shop was about how incredible it was that such a thing could happen in our country. And, of course, two assassinations later we are still wondering. But yes, it was a beautiful day in Colorado when the unthinkable announcement came out of Dallas that our strong, young president had been assassinated. A beautiful warm fall day in which to have an invisible black cloud move over the land.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core