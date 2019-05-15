50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on May 15, 1969
Woodland Park Boy, 18, Is Hit By Accidental Shot
Hubert Appleby, 18-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. “Bob” Appleby of Woodland Park, remains in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Penrose Hospital this week for treatment of a gunshot wound suffered early Saturday afternoon. The boy was accidentally struck by a .22 caliber rifle shot. Investigating law enforcement officers reported Appleby and 15-year-old Dave Ruddell were inspecting the firearm at the Ruddell home in Woodland Park when the mishap occurred.
Weather
Although light afternoon showers will apparently continue in the Upper Ute Pass region, temperatures are showing a definite upward trend. The past week’s precipitation charts escaped any new snow recordings, but mushy balls of hail accounted for the bulk of Sunday’s moisture.
Florissant Hearing Set May 29
A formal hearing on the proposed Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County has been scheduled for May 29 in Colorado Springs. Colorado senators Gordon Allott and Peter Dominick announced last week the hearing will begin at 9 a.m. at the Little Theater of the City Auditorium.
Guffey News
There was a cemetery meeting at the Howard Stone ranch on May 14. The group elected directors and conducted a short business meeting.
Search Rescue Unit Sets Family Picnic
The Woodland Park Search and Rescue Unit has announced plans for family picnic for all members on May 17. All families are invited to gather at the office of Undersheriff Mike Typer at 10 a.m. Units equipped for rough terrain will depart at about 10:30, while two-wheel drive vehicles will be directed to the picnic site via an alternate route. The two groups will meet at the undisclosed picnic site at about noon.
From the Fox’s Corner
The Colorado Division of Commerce and Development serviced 89,393 individual mail inquiries during April, bringing the total since January to 159,183, an increase of 21.7 percent over the same period of 1968. “It is estimated that in 1968, Colorado entertained nearly 8 million vacationists who spent more than $600 million,” a department spokesman said. “A 20 percent increase would raise that figure to more than $700 million.” (Editor’s note: From a Denver Post story, the Colorado Tourism Office reported 77.7 million visitors in 2015, spending $19.1 billion.)
An acquaintance is now defined as a fellow we know well enough to borrow from, but not well enough to lend to.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core