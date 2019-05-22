50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on May 22, 1969
Unscheduled Stocking
Trout Creek north of Woodland Park received a bonus stocking of nearly 1,000 Rocky Mountain Trout Monday afternoon when a delivery truck from Rainbow Falls Park Hatchery overturned in the stream. The truck, driven by hatchery owner and operator Robert D. Watson, was forced onto a soft road shoulder by an oncoming car. The freshly graded shoulder gave way under the truck’s weight, resulting in the mishap. Watson escaped with a minor forehead cut. Damages to the 1962 Ford truck, however, were extensive.
Weather
While our neighbors “over the hump” on the eastern side of the Rampart Range have been deluged with violent thunderstorms and damaging hail during the past week, the Upper Ute Pass region has been menaced by nothing more than light showers and some fog.
Graduation Requires Love, Work, Time, Patience
What does it take to produce a graduate from Woodland Park High School? First, a lot of love, a lot of work, a lot of time, and a tremendous amount of patience on the part of both teachers and parents. In addition, each young person graduating must have earned 18 units of credit. They must have two major fields (four years of study in an area) such as English, mathematics, home economics, etc. Each graduating student must also have two minor fields ... three years of study in an area other than his major area. All students must take six courses each year. (Editor’s note: Required courses included English, algebra, earth science, civics, world geography; geometry, world history, biology; American history; electives included advanced math and science, Spanish, home economics, industrial arts, driver education, band and choir.)
Little Pearls
Some of the derogatory letters and remarks concerning Bishop Pike’s experiences with spirit communication show that we’ve got a long way yet to go before the masses can or will accept this phenomenon. Yet many of these same people will readily admit they believe the Bible and accept its message as true. I know no book more replete in instances of spirit communication than the Bible. All through this book the Bible characters are shown conversing with “out of the body” entities. Some of these are called “angels” some are called “messengers” and some are called “spirits” but surely the idea is the same. They were not of this Earth. My only comment here is that we either believe in spirit communication or we don’t — whether it is in the Bible or in our present day experiences.
From the Fox’s Corner
People call it “take-home pay” because there’s no other place you can afford to go with it.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core