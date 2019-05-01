50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on May 1, 1969
Proclamation
“As Mayor of the Town of Woodland Park, I hereby proclaim the week of May 4 through May 11 as the second annual “Clean Up, Paint Up, Fix Up Week” throughout the Town. With the concurrence of Board of Trustees, I urge every citizen to join us in this effort to make Woodland Park a clean, wholesome town in which to live and challenge your civic pride in asking you to help us make our Town the “show place” of the Pikes Peak Region this tourist season.” -Carol M. Kenney, Mayor.
Weather
With the new month of May now upon the scene, perhaps we can expect to see the proverbial May flowers on our surrounding mountainsides. But first, we must convince Mother Nature to leave the mercury in our thermometers above the freezing mark during the overnight hours. She has now given us six consecutive sub-freezing readings, although her daytime highs are returning to the welcome ’60s.
Little Pearls
A friend and I were discussing religion the other day and ended up discussing the non-religions: atheism and agnosticism. Atheism, as you know is not believing in a supreme being and agnosticism seems to be a philosophy of believing in practically nothing.
I remember in one of my speech classes in college a boy began his speech with, “I am an atheist, thank God!” Which is probably typical of the real belief of most of these people who declare their lack of belief in something supreme, or at least something greater than themselves, and an order in the universe. Surely they believe the sun will rise as usual and the ground will hold them up, etc., and that these are indications of belief in some kind of order not created by man.
I am reminded of Jeremy Taylor’s statement, “What can be more foolish than to think that all this rare fabric of heaven and earth could come by chance when all the skill of science is not able to make an oyster.”
From the Fox’s Corner
Third-grade students in the class of Mrs. Nora Stafford at the Woodland Park Elementary School have crowed their 1969 “Anemone Champion.” The new crown holder is Danny Miller, who spotted and retrieve the first anemone, reportedly the initial flower to appear in the annual spring season.
Did you know the easiest way to get something opened is to tell a 4 year old not to touch it?
We’re told there’s no need to put your best foot forward if you drag the other one.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core