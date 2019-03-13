50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on March 13, 1969
U.S. 24 Pedestrian Light Warranted
Woodland Park Councilmen were advised at their regular meeting Thursday a two-month study of pedestrian traffic near the town’s elementary school has indicated a need for a traffic signal light on U.S. Highway 24. A letter from the Colorado Department of Highways reported the study was conducted in October and November of last year. It was not reported, however, when the light will be installed.
Weather
And this column was bragging last week about no sub-zero temperature readings to date in 1969 ... (-14 Saturday, -12 Sunday, -4 Monday.) Those moisture recordings, by the way, came in the form of two inches of snow Friday, one inch Saturday, 1/2 inch Sunday and light flurries Monday and Tuesday.
Fallout Shelter Built Into Home Seen as Practical Way to Survive Attack
The public fallout shelter system that has been developed in the United States would protect tens of millions of Americans from fallout resulting from a nuclear attack. However, few public shelters exist in locations such as suburban and rural areas that lack large, heavy structures. In places with inadequate or non-existent public shelters, a home fallout shelter could be a life saver. In setting up any home fallout shelter, the basic aim is to place enough “shielding material” between the people in the shelter and the fallout particles outside the home. Shielding material is any substance that would absorb and deflect the invisible rays given off by fallout particles outside the house, and thus reduce the amount of radiation reaching the occupants of the shelter.
From the Fox’s Corner
Eleven Mile Reservoir continues to be fair fishing for 8- to 16-inch rainbows. But Wildlife Conservation Officer Dan Gravestock warns, “Watch out for rotten ice!”
Youthful skiers in the Ute Pass area are reminded the 11th annual Junior Ski Race will get under way at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Pikes Peak Ski Area. The event, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Colorado Springs, is open to all grade and junior high school students in the Pikes Peak region.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core