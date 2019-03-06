50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on March 6, 1969
Lions to Sponsor Sculptor of Christ
“The Face of Christ,” a presentation of sculpture, drama and music, will be sponsored at 7 .m. March 10 at the Green Mountain Falls Community Center by the Woodland Park Lions Club. “The program by sculptor Gilbert Neil Amelio is of exceptional quality and cultural value and is presented with such drama and skill as to make it one of the outstanding programs of the year in this area,” said Lions Club spokesman Hugh Burnett. Sculptor Amelio, in some 20-40 minutes, presents to his audience a study in the history of art as it has portrayed the features of Christ. Three separate periods of art-eras are visited: Early Christian art or Byzantine art, the Italian Renaissance and the Passion of Christ.
Weather
Despite an unusually damp and almost uncomfortable chill during the past week, 1969 is off to a much warmer start than its two predecessor 12-month periods. Also worthy of mention is the fact that not once has the mercury dropped below the zero level to date this year. An alarming portion of 1969 weather data would be moisture. This year’s two opening months offered only .33 of one inch in six inches of snow.
Another Burden? (Editorial)
From Sen. Peter Dominick’s latest report: “I was pleased to join with my colleague Senator Allot in co-sponsoring a bill to establish a national park in a portion of the Florissant Fossil Beds in southeastern Colorado. These famous beds contain more preserved prehistoric species of a specific era than any other locality in the entire world. Our bill would preserve 6,000 acres of this valuable history for generations to come. I believe we should purchase the area now and, if necessary, delay development until a later date.” We cannot agree that what Teller County needs is more government controlled acreage, producing no revenue or benefit to the county’s residents. It is a known fact that at present nearly 54 percent of real property within the county is owned by the federal government. From that acreage Teller County taxpayers receive only token relief in in-lieu-of-taxes revenue.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core