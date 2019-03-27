50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on March 27, 1969
Re-2 Bond Election
An estimated 680 voters will be eligible to mark ballots April 1 in a special $514,000 bond issue election for Woodland Park School District Re-2. Proposed in the election is a five-year expansion and improvement program, including construction of a new elementary school building.
Weather
Chalk one up for the oldtimers! They warned us about equinox storms. And for the non-believers we have eighteen and one-half inches of new snow to prove the point. Despite a calm morning Sunday, the latest storm moved in shortly before noon and broke loose with 16 inches of white fluff prior to midnight. Monday’s trail added another two and one-half inches.
Travel Park Slated At Paradise
The purchase of 156 acres from Paradise Ranch adjacent to Woodland Park for construction of a revolutionary travel trailer facility was announced Tuesday by a Tennessee developer. Robert A. Epperson, an official of Holiday Out in America, Inc., said his firm plans a one-half million dollar investment on the property over the ensuing three years. Holiday Out is the nation’s only developer of condominium travel trailer parks.
Manitou Grange Players Win State Title
The Manitou Park Players, representing Manitou Park Grange No. 430 of rural Woodland Park, captured their second consecutive state championship March 22. The Manitou Park Players presented “Oil Wells and Wedding Bells” in the final competition. Their trophy last year was for the performance of “Riding High.” The group’s 1969 trophy is currently on display at Woodland Gambles.
Little Pearls
I wish I could convince everyone that age need not be a factor in being a vital, living person. Since 1900, science has lengthened our lives by at least 20 years. That actually makes us all 20 years younger. If science can keep lengthening our lives and making us younger why should we accept any age as old? As long as we keep using our mental and physical selves to do interesting things, as long as we keep on growing and becoming there is no such thing as old age.
From the Fox’s Corner
Our unabashed dictionary now defines a tactless person as one who says what everyone else is thinking.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core