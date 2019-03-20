50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on March 20, 1969
Retail Sales Climb to
All-Time High
Retail sales in Woodland Park for 1968 climbed to an all-time high of $2,796,000, according to statistics announced this week by the University of Colorado Business Research Division. The total represented a 14.2 percent increase over 1967 sales of $2,448,000, and accounted for 58.9 percent of total Teller County retail sales. Cripple Creek registered a 15 percent growth in retail sales for the year, climbing from $890,000 to $1,024,000. Cripple Creek’s total amounted to 21.6 percent of the county total in both 1967 and 1968.
Weather
It’s spring! That’s right. Today is the first day of the new season. After three days of spring-like temperatures in the fifties, winter officially departed Wednesday with a lion’s roar. Her strong gusts were laden with sand, dust and other loose objects.
Just Between Us
To any of you parents out there who like myself may have been out of touch with what’s going on in elementary school education, I’d like to suggest that one of these mornings you run over to the Woodland Park grade school and sort of nose around. I think you’ll be surprised at what you find. A quick look around will assure anyone that we need a new school desperately. And while the type proposed departs from the ideas some of us have long held concerning what a school should look like it is still unquestionably cheaper to put up than most.
Woodland School
Enrollment Climbs 115 Percent In Nine Years
Tours of Grant Elementary School in Colorado Springs are being offered to Woodland Park School District Re-2 residents, to acquaint them with the open classroom education concept. The open classroom concept is proposed for inclusion in a new Woodland Park Elementary School, as part of a $514,000 bond issue to be offered to district voters April 1.
From the Fox’s Corner
Despite the calendar arrival of another new season, old-timers are putting up their guard for some hefty snowfalls. Longtime observers warn that equinox (when the sun recrosses the equator) storms are historically the most vicious.
An old-timer is described for us as one who remembers when both the telephone and the automobile had to be cranked.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core