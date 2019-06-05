Hearing Improves Florissant Outlook
Prospects for eventual approval of the proposed Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County appeared considerably brighter at the conclusion of a formal U.S. senate hearing in Colorado Springs Thursday. Senator Alan Bible, a Nevada Democrat who serves as chairman of the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee of the Senate Interior and Insular Affairs Committee, said he will submit the proposal to the full Senate committee immediately after June 16 and will request consideration “at an early date.”
(Teller County attorney), comparing the scientific values of Dinosaur National Monument to the Florissant Fossil Beds, discussed the willingness of Teller County to cooperate in road development adjacent to the fossil bed area.
Dr. Harry D. MacGinitie, a professor emeritus of paleontology at the University of Colorado and recognized as one of the world’s foremost authorities on fossils, said he would like to see the proposed 6,000-acre monument enlarged to include lands north of U.S. Highway 24 where fossils are also very much in evidence.
Dr. Beatrice Willard, a plant ecologist, said the fossil beds were created 36 million years before the advent of man on Earth. Dr. Estella B. Leopold of the University of Colorado noted 50,000 fossils from the area are now displayed worldwide and suggested a stair-step excavation to show visitors the complete history of plant life evolution.
Dr. Richard G. Beidleman, professor of biology at Colorado College, pointed out no fossil beds in Colorado are protected from private destruction. He also encouraged enlargement of the area to include the entire former Florissant lake bed.
Sam Gadd, an editor for Encyclopedia Britannica on the subject of birds, said the Florissant area is one of the rarest in the world for fossilized birds. Many birds, he said, have been found there with feathers still intact.
Weather
Ridiculous! Absolutely ridiculous! To wake up on the morning of June 1 and find an inch of fresh snow on the ground. That’s what Upper Pass residents found this past Sunday morning, despite the calendar reading. The weekend’s moisture was added to a whopping 4.51 inches of precipitation during May, which boosted the year’s total back to a near average of 7.09 inches.
