50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Jan. 30, 1969
Chamber Adopts ‘69 Budget of $2,021
Budgeted expenditures will include $621 for repayment of a bank loan authorized last year to complete the new Tourist Information Center, $90 for corresponding secretary salary, $150 for Information Center salaries, $100 for stationery, printing and postage, $200 for advertising and promotion, $35 for Colorado Visitors Association dues, $325 for brochure printing, and $200 for the construction of cupboards and counters in the Information Center.
Weather
Despite threatening skies over the region Tuesday, moisture continues to be in shortage since the beginning of the new year. Only 1/2 inch of fluffy snowflakes dotted the ground as a result of Tuesday’s storm front, bearing a mere .01 of one inch of precipitation.
Just Between Us
The dissenter’s voice is of value in a free country. Knowing that the weirdoes amongst them will eventually hang themselves, we must keep our ears open for any who speak even a grain of truth. For our nation is not perfect and many injustices and inequities prevail today. (But) militants, aside from the young people all over the nation, seem to be on the war path against the established order. The old ways are no longer acceptable and if we are honest we must see that the kids have a point. I think change is called for in many areas of America for as our new president said “our hearts are finally catching up to our laws.” But the right kind of change isn’t going to come from an irresponsible pack of wet-eared kids or hot-eyed militants. Perhaps when it comes it could be through nothing more radical than the young people waking to up to the fact of their own responsibility and we of the older generations accepting ours — by learning at last to set a more perfect example.
Florissant/Lake George
Heavy equipment is presently constructing roads and building sites at the Wilkerson Pass Estates, the former Erman Stith ranch.
Mrs. Rod Lewis was hostess at the Station to the Help U Club’s regular meeting on Jan. 16. Following a ham dinner, roll call was answered by 13 members.
The Bookmobile, which is so heavily patronized by Lake George school children and a number of residents, was unable to arrive on its regular day, due to blizzard conditions on Thursday.
From the Fox’s Corner
Most people can’t stand prosperity. But then, most people don’t have to.
Said the fellow to a friend: “I’m not really a failure. I just started at the bottom and liked it there.”
- Compiled by Suzanne Core