50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Jan. 2, 1969
Courier Files Recall 1968 Highlights
(Editor’s note: Listed by month are a few highlights from the previous year.)
• Jan. 4: Woodland Park Town Council members heard preliminary reports on steps necessary to have the community named the Teller County seat or to have the Teller-El Paso county boundary altered to include Woodland Park and its immediately adjacent areas within El Paso County.
• Feb. 13: Construction of a new Woodland Park Post Office, nearly three times as large in size as the present facility, was approved by the U.S. Post Office Department.
• March 18: Plans to open the former Woodland Lumber Co. on April 15 were announced by officials of Brookhart’s Building Center of Colorado Springs.
• April 26: An open house celebration marked the opening of the Woodland Park Library in its relocated facilities immediately north of Town Hall.
• May 10: U.S. Senator Gordon Allott of Colorado made a brief helicopter visit to the proposed Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument site in northwestern Teller County.
• June 19: The Loft House in Woodland Park was named as the official training camp for the 1968 U.S. Olympic water polo team.
• July 3: A rare tornado sliced through the mid-section of Victor in southern Teller County causing more than $7,000 in damages but leaving no one injured.
• Aug. 28: A record number of 773 students reported for opening classes in Woodland Park School District Re-2.
• Nov. 18: A record $23,262.74 was offered for 218 parcels of Teller County land sold in the annual public tax sale.
• Nov. 20: Five requests for improving and extending the state highway system in and approaching Teller County were presented to the Colorado State Highway Commission in Denver by the Board of County Commissioners.
Weather
A threatened year-end storm failed to generate much force over the Upper Ute Pass region this week, leaving our area much warmer than our metropolitan neighbors to the east. Snowfall was also considerably less in this region than on the plains.
From the Fox’s Corner
A new arrival was stopped at the Pearly Gates. “I’m sorry,” explained St. Peter, “but you told too many lies during your time on Earth. I’m afraid you’ll have to go to you-know-where.” “Ah, come on now, St. Peter,” begged the newly arrived one. “Have a heart. After all, you were a fisherman once yourself.”
- Compiled by Suzanne Core