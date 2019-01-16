50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Jan. 16, 1969
Change Necessary?
Government administrations across the nation are presently being transferred to newly elected officials on county and federal levels as well as some state levels. Teller County this week witnessed a similar transfer with the swearing in of two new members of the Board of County Commissioners. It therefore appears timely to ask if a change in Teller County commissioner districts might be necessary. Historical records reveal Teller County came into being in April 1899, after being separated from El Paso County. Commissioner district boundaries were established the following year, and have been left unaltered since that time. Based upon 1968 general election registration, Commissioner District No. 1 lists 1,030 registered electors. District No. 2 shows 437 and District No. 3 lists 242.
Weather
Whether one is satisfied with present weather offerings depends mostly on recreational desires. For weekend sight-seeing trips the weather’s fine. But for ice skaters, snowmobilers and skiers, Mother Nature has not been particularly cooperative.
Junior Posse Ends Law Enforcement Study
Twelve members of the Woodland Park Junior Posse have completed 11 months of study in law enforcement, firefighting and Colorado State Patrol radio codes. “This fine group will now be organizing their own car club, with help from Patrol Officers Richard Minardi and James Scoles,” explained Teller County Undersheriff Mike Typer, organizer and supervisor for the posse.
From the Fox’s Corner
Upper Ute Pass area residents have at long last received word a contract has been awarded for construction of the final phase of the Manitou Bypass. The 1.3 mile project between Cave of the Winds Road and the Manitou Avenue Interchange will require 210 workable days. Cost of this portion will be a whopping $1,326,533. Hoped for opening of the completed bypass will be in the spring of 1970.
Entertainer Bob Hope’s recent annual Christmas show for servicemen stationed at duty points in the Far East will be televised at 6:30 this evening on channels 4 and 5. Several Woodland Park and Ute Pass area servicemen were privileged to witness the Hope troupe, and will possibly be seen on the television screen by scanning cameras.
If wives really dressed to please their husbands, they’d be wearing last year’s clothes.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core