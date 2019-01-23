50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Jan. 23, 1969
Reopening Planned Soon
Mr. and Mrs. John Wondergem, long-time Woodland Park residents, this week announced plans to open the Park Hotel, formerly known as the LaFonda Hotel, at the corner of Park and Henrietta streets. A complete renovation and redecorating program is now under way at the hotel, with the first of the 14 rooms expected to be available to renters in about two weeks.
Weather
Until Wednesday morning, windshield ice scrapers were an almost unforgotten (sic) item. Even Wednesday’s light, pre-dawn frost was limited to treeless open areas. Moisture continues to remain absent, with only two and one-half inches of snow with .15 of one inch precipitation recorded since the change of years. Metropolitan forecasters and overhead skies, however, are hinting this may all be changed very shortly.
Just Between Us
It always seems to me that January is a month that is more conducive to curling up with a good book than it is to getting out amongst ’em. I’ve noticed that every evening now the time when I want to slip into comfy slippers and robe arrives earlier and earlier. Must be a certain sluggishness in the blood peculiar to this time of year. However, we did manage to pull ourselves together long enough to drop in at the dance last Saturday night held to benefit the newly organized Woodland Park Search and Rescue Unit. And all merriment aside, we were glad to be contributing to this effort for a cause of a more worthy nature could scarcely come along.
Town and Country
The Colorado State Forest Service tree program enables farmers, ranchers, and rural landowners to obtain trees at nominal cost. The purpose of the program is to encourage the owners to plant effective wind barriers to protect buildings, cropland and feedlots and for erosion control, other related conservation plantings, reforestation and Christmas tree planting. A farmstead living wind barrier is a planting of shrubs and trees, in combination of one or more continuous rows extending beyond the area to prevent an end-sweep of wind into it and at least one-hundred feet from any building.
From the Fox’s Corner
We’re told two things a man can find in the dark are a carpet tack and a limburger sandwich.
Area stamp collectors are also advised the Manned Spacecraft Recovery Forces of the U.S. Navy will provide “Recovery Day” cachet and cancellation services for the upcoming Apollo 9 manned space flight. Collectors should mail pre-stamped, self-addressed envelopes to reach the appropriate coordinator prior to Feb. 13.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core