50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Feb. 20, 1969
$514,000 Bond Issue Recommended
Recommendations for a $514,000 school bond election on April 1 of this year will be presented to the Woodland Park School District Re-2 Board of Education by a 26-member steering committee. The group’s recommendation will be for a 5-year plan, designed to enlarge and improve school facilities for a rapidly expanding enrollment. Major expense item in the proposal will be a new elementary school building, at a total cost of $380,000.
Weather
Moisture the upper Ute Pass region needed, and moisture it got, though Mother Nature didn’t offer too much. Last Friday’s snowfall accumulated to 1 1/2 inches, followed by another inch Sunday.
Woodland Park Man Located In Search
A decision to remain with his stalled pickup truck proved best Sunday for a rural Woodland Park man. LeRoy Forest, who resides on Kelley Road north of the community, left his home at about 10 a.m. Sunday to gather a load of firewood. When he had failed to return 12 hours later, his wife notified Teller County Undersheriff Mike Typer. Typer then summoned eight members and four vehicles from the Woodland Park Search and Rescue Unit to launch an immediate search. At 11:10 p.m., a radio-equipped vehicle located Forest and his stalled truck along Fern Creek one-half mile off the Rampart Range Road and 16 miles north of Woodland Park. Forest explained later his vehicle had skidded off the roadway and lodged on a stump. He suffered no ill effects from the ordeal, despite near-zero temperatures and blowing snow.
Little Pearls
In the “MIRACLE OF MIND DYNAMICS,” Joseph Murphy points out that “The oak sleeps in the acorn the giant sequoia tree sleeps in its tiny seed, the bird waits in the egg, and God waits for His unfoldment in man.” I think it was William James who first told us that we use only 10 percent of our real potential. The way to begin being the 100 percent person you were meant to be is to visualize yourself that way. Think of yourself as 10 times greater than the person you presently are, 10 times as good, 10 times as kind, 10 times as honest, 10 times as spiritual … and as you think, strive to be the person you want to be. You will begin to awaken the giant that is sleeping within you … the real, 100 percent you!
From the Fox’s Corner
Social-science teacher: “Since ‘pro’ means the opposite of ‘con,’ can you give an illustration of each?” Student: “Progress and Congress.”
- Compiled by Suzanne Core