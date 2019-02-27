50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Feb. 27, 1969
Courier Editorials Win State Award
The Ute Pass Courier was named Saturday as second place winner among Colorado weekly newspapers with circulations up to 1,200 in competition for editorial writing. The award, which allows the Courier to carry the insignia (of 1968 Award Winner) was presented at a luncheon session of the 91st Annual Colorado Press Association convention at the Brown Palace Hotel in Denver. It is the first award ever received by The Courier in state press association competition. The award was presented to Courier Editor Roy G. Robinson.
Thank You … (Editorial)
This column is humbly proud to have been recognized Saturday in Denver by the Colorado Press Association. Our appreciation for that recognition, however, is extended not only to the state association, but more specifically to our growing list of readers and advertisers. The opportunity to publish our weekly issues is provided solely by the two latter groups. The Courier is one of the newest members of the 91-year-old association, after meeting membership requirements in November of 1966. Our sister publication, the Cripple Creek Gold Rush, has been an association member for more than 70 years. For the benefit of our readers, we might explain the association serves as a guiding force for 134 weekly newspapers and 26 daily newspapers, with a total combined circulation of 1,280,050. (Editor’s note: Wikipedia lists 22 weeklies from a total of 108 Colorado newspapers, including foreign language and specialty papers, as of Sept. 30, 2012. The nine largest dailies now have a combined circulation of 420,000 with a readership of almost three times that, per the CPA, and usnpl.com, the official directory of US newspapers, lists 147 total Colorado papers, daily and weekly.)
From the Fox’s Corner
Two “sneaky” crews conducted the first of a planned series of practice search missions Sunday for the recently organized Woodland Park Search and Rescue Unit. Sixteen vehicles and 25 men participated in Sunday’s practice run, which concluded with a coffee and doughnut reception at Turkey Rock Estates. The “lost” team of Frank Bannon and Vern Cummins pulled all stops in their efforts to elude their rescuers, including an unannounced change of vehicles and the sweeping away of their auto’s tracks with tree branches. The radio-equipped search team, however, managed to overcome the obstacles and end the mission on a note of success. Their secret weapon was an airplane piloted by Dr. Bill Rogers.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core