50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Dec. 5, 1968
Yule Tree Area To Open Saturday
Pike National Forest will again offer Pikes Peak region residents an opportunity to cut their own Christmas trees this year in an area on the Rampart Range Road between Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. Pikes Peak District Ranger Dick Hauff said the cutting area will be open on the weekends of Dec. 7 and 8, and Dec. 14 and 15. Permits will be sold only as persons enter the area from Woodland Park.
Dear Santa
With the approach of the 1968 Christmas holiday season, youngsters throughout the nation will soon be taking a few moments to prepare “wish letters” to Santa Claus. Many Ute Pass area youngsters will be among this group. In an effort to keep local area letters of this category from being forwarded to the dead letter department, The Courier has made arrangements for a special “Dear Santa” column. All Santa Claus letters mailed in Woodland Park, Divide and Florissant will be retained for publication in the Courier.
Weather
Chilly weekend winds, coupled with high humidity and lingering effects of the flu for many, sent Upper Ute Pass Area residents scurrying for shelter. The week’s most unusual weather recording, however, came overnight Tuesday. Strong northerly chinook winds rolled into the area after nightfall, pushing temperatures sharply upward. Tuesday’s 24-hour high reading came at midnight, rather than during the early afternoon. And the strong winds continued to blow throughout the night, eventually inching thermometers up to a comfortable 40 degrees. Courier records for the now completed month of November reveal both colder and wetter conditions than a year ago.
Potpourri
Care and storage of turkey: Thawing at room temperature, unwrapped, is not recommended. Procedure No. 1 is thawing in the refrigerator, in the original wrap, on a tray. This requires one to three days. Procedure No. 2 is to thaw the bird still in its original water-tight wrap under cold running water, or immersed in cold water, changing the water frequently. This procedure requires six to seven hours for the larger birds. Never freeze an uncooked stuffed turkey or a roasted stuffed turkey! Cooked poultry slices or pieces covered with broth or gravy may be held frozen up to six months. When frozen, not covered with liquid, use in 30 days.
From the Fox’s Corner
Too much of the world is run on the theory that you don’t need road manners if you are a five-ton truck.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core