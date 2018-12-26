Salary Increases Allowed for Four Town Employees
Salary increases for each of the four full-time town employees were authorized Saturday by the Woodland Park Town Council. Increases approved by the council were for Town Clerk Hazel Radach, $25 per month to $225; Water Superintendent Lorne Fraser, $25 per month to $475; Street Superintendent Manfred Schupp, $25 per month to $350; and Work Supervisor Glenn Bolsen, $50 per month to $460. Regular work weeks of 42 and one-half hours were established, for both Fraser and Shupp, with time and one-half salary for overtime. Sick leave provisions for all employees were tabled for further discussion at the council’s second meeting in January.
Weather
As evidenced by the temperature chart, Mother Nature couldn’t wait for the official arrival of winter before pulling the plug on mercury columns. Sunday, which checked in as the new season’s first day, was preceded by an overnight low of minus 10 degrees, four inches of new snow Saturday and one-half inch Friday. The Grand Lady of Weather did, however, manage to smile on the area for a bright Christmas Wednesday.
Rescue Unit Finds Two Stalled Motorists
Two Littleton men were thankful last week for the recent organizing of the new Woodland Park Search and Rescue Unit. Gerald Hix and Dick Latubaugh, accompanied by five dogs, were missing for 17 hours on the Rampart Range Road north of Woodland Park. Their pickup truck stalled in deep snow at about 10 a.m. last Wednesday, and after two hours of unsuccessful digging the men set out a foot. After nearly four hours of walking through snow depths of two to four feet, the men reached the Mountain States Telephone Co. microwave station approximately four miles away. Meanwhile, friends of the men had followed the pickup tracks in the snow, locating the vehicle at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Word was then relayed to Teller County Undersheriff Mike Typer. Typer, accompanied by Les Covault, Jack Lockwood and Charles Davis of the Search and Rescue Unit, located the pair after daylight, sheltered at the microwave station. Hix and Laubaugh suffered no ill effects from exposure, although both were reported cold and hungry. Their only food during the ordeal was a sandwich Wednesday evening and a tangerine early Thursday.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core