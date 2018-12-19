50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Dec. 19, 1968
Retail Sales Show 26.4 Percent Increase in WP
Retail sales in Woodland Park during the third quarter of 1968 showed a strong 26.4 percent increase over the same period a year ago, according to the University of Colorado Business Research Division. Retail Sales for the quarter were reported at $1,349,000. Largest of the individual category gains was automotive sales, which rose 92.9 percent from $84,000 to $162,000. Apparel sales registered a 64.3 percent , from $14,000 to $23,000.
Weather
Upper Ute Pass region residents may have a white Christmas this year, for the first time since 1965. Courier weather statistics show that in both 1966 and 1967 Mother Nature held off on the snowfall until Dec. 26, then dropped two inches on each occasion. Tuesday night’s storm left us with three and one-half inches of new fluff, with possibilities of more running high.
Skating Party Set For New Year’s Eve
Preliminary plans were announced this week for a New Year’s Eve ice skating party for children and interested adults in Woodland Park. The party will begin at 8 p.m. at the new ice pond immediately east of Town Hall, sponsored by several Woodland Park merchants. Refreshments will be served throughout the evening.
Dear Santa
For Christmas I want a Tippitoes, and my dog wants a bone. But with my doll I don’t want a cradle. How are your deer? I will clean out my fireplace. Do you want chocolate milk or white? With my doll can I have the pony and bike? Well, I better go now. Yours Truly, Meg Plutt.
Hope you have a nice trip. When you stop by my house would you please leave me a piano? Merry Christmas. Andrea Wilbur.
I love you, Santa. Will you eat the things on the table? Say if you will eat the food. I want a tractor and plow. Will you send a toy cat to Dianna? Thank you Santa, Scott White.
I want a dump truck, a toy wrecker, and new cowboy boots for Christmas. I’ve been good most of the time. We have a new sister and she cannot write yet. She is 7-and-1/2 months old. Send her a small doll. Your friend, Tom White.
From the Fox’s Corner
One of life’s biggest obstacles is that by the time a man gets to greener pastures he can’t climb the fence.
Betcha didn’t know that most of the time the shortest distance between two points is under construction.
Teller County Extension Agent Clyde M. Richardson reports 54 4-H members, leaders and parents have reserved seats for the 1969 National Western Stock Show in Denver next month.
- Compiled by Suzanne Core