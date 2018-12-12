50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on Dec. 12, 1968
Yule Decoration Contest Planned
The annual Christmas decoration contest for all homes and buildings in the Woodland Park area will be conducted Dec. 23 by the Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
Weather
Something new, a week without moisture, has been welcomed by most Upper Ute Pass Region residents. Not even a good heavy frost from which to count a trace of precipitation.
Police Cruiser Approved
Purchase of a new cruiser for use by the Woodland Park Police Department was authorized Thursday. The new auto, a 1969 Chevrolet four-door, will be purchased from Daniels Moors, Inc. Cost of the vehicle, including a trade-in of the present 1966 Chevrolet, will be $1,455.30.
Divide Post Office
Construction Approved
U.S. Representative Frank E. Evans of Colorado’s Third District announced Thursday the authorization by the Post Office Department of a new post office building in Divide.
From the Fox’s Corner
Woodland Park sports fans can resume their interests in the sport of wrestling Friday and Saturday evenings. The WPHS Panthers will play hosts tomorrow night to Fountain and Saturday evening to Leadville in two non-league warm-up events.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core