Mayor Is Injured in Friday Accident
Woodland Park Mayor Carol M. Kenney is a patient at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs after being injured Friday afternoon in a telephone construction project near Fort Carson. Kenney, a communications installer for Western Electric Co., suffered two transverse process fractures on the left side of his lower back, two lacerations on his left shoulder requiring 27 stitches and numerous bruises. He was injured when a 1,800-pound switch frame fell to the floor as he and two other men were attempting to secure it into position at the Stratmoor Exchange just outside the Fort Carson gates.
48 Percent Of Students Ride Buses
Every morning and every evening, big yellow buses roll up to the doors of the Woodland Park elementary and high schools and either take on or discharge several loads of youngsters. We see them, we accept them and we never give a thought to the time and planning that into creating a schedule that permits 48 percent of Woodland Park’s school children to arrive at school, on time, via the school buses. The bus youngsters come from four counties ... Teller, Park, Douglas and Jefferson. The longest run is 28 miles, one way, to a point four miles past Deckers. Another bus runs 12 miles north. There’s an eight-mile circle bus. Two buses travel south in the morning, making the loop to Crystola, Green Mountain Falls, and back again. Three buses go west. One travels to Florissant where it meets two other buses, and then continues on to Lake George where it meets another bus. A second westbound bus goes to Divide ... and north and south of there. A third travels to Tranquil Acres, Westwood Lake Estates and the Holiday Hills subdivision.
Weather
Metropolitan forecasters were calling Wednesday for a continuation of April showers. At this writing late Wednesday morning, predictions were for up to one inch of new moisture last night and this morning.
From the Fox’s Corner
This corner would encourage its readers to either sleep an hour later than usual Saturday morning or retire an hour earlier Saturday evening. For the benefit of those who might wonder about that advice, we pass along the reminder 2 a.m. April 27 is the bewitching hour for Daylight Saving Time.
Turning to our patriotic notes we find this announcement: “Citizens, stand up and be counted as loyal and free Americans on May 1, the day set aside as National Loyalty Day. Fly your country’s flag proudly.”
Three minor timber and brush fires were reported in the Pikes Peak area last weekend, indicating that forests are extremely dry, despite recent heavy snowfalls.
