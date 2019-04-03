50 Years Ago - Ute Pass Courier news on April 3, 1969
Re-2 Voters Approve $514,000 Bond
Woodland Park School District Re-2 voters approved the issuance of $514,000 in bonds for a five-year construction and expansion program of district facilities. Final count in the special election showed 172 voters in favor of the action and 146 opposed. A major item in the approved issue is construction of a new elementary school building, at a cost of $170,000. An Re-2 Board of Education spokesman said two to three weeks will be required to complete negotiation for the sale of initial bonds. Construction must begin prior to May 1 to retain a guaranteed bid price of $8.68 per square foot for construction of the 31,136-square-foot building.
A New Day (Editorial)
Easter is the new day, the new dawn, the beginning. In our time it is a cherished Christian celebration, commemorating the Resurrection. Historically it can be traced to the ancient Norsemen and their worship of Ostara, the god of spring. They welcomed the flowers and greenery after winter with a festival. The very name Easter derives from the Norsemen’s celebration and also the emphasis on new birth of life. The buying of new clothes and other fineries at Easter, which sometimes is criticized as commercialism, actually is symbolic of the new season as the drabness of winter gives place to the freshness of spring. Man has been doing this for centuries and Mother Nature has been doing it forever. Have a Happy Easter!
Weather
Despite the bowing out of March like the traditional lamb, the year’s third month was considerably colder and wetter than its counterparts of the past two years. Average daytime high for March this year was 37.3 degrees, ranging from Monday’s 59 down to a chilly 11 on March 8.
From the Fox’s Corner
Motorists traveling between this area and Colorado Springs are facing varying delays at the Manitou Bypass construction site. Although the delays range upwards to nearly 45 minutes, grumbles are not too boisterous since late reports indicate the bypass may be completed and placed into service in time for the Labor Day holiday observance this year.
Lawyer: “Did you have full and complete command of yourself at the time of the accident?” Client: “No, I wouldn’t say that. My wife was in the backseat.”
-Compiled by Suzanne Core