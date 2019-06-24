U.S. SENATE APPROVES FLORISSANT BILL
The United States Senate, in a surprise move last Friday afternoon, approved a bill calling for establishment of the 6,000-acre Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument in northwestern Teller County. Senate approval of the bill, jointly sponsored by Colorado’s two Republican senators, Gordon Allott and Peter Dominick, comes during the first year of the present Congressional session, leaving over a full year for action by the House of Representatives. Congressman Frank E. Evans [wrote, in part]: “The site for this lies at the foot of Pikes Peak, 35 miles west of Colorado Springs. The mountain valley in which the proposed monument lies is the bed of a pre-historic lake. During the Oligocene Period, about 40 million years ago, fine volcanic ash spewing from nearby volcanoes settled layer by layer in the lake. As it settled, the ash encased and preserved the various flora and fauna which lived around the lake. Today just a few inches below the sod, you can find beautiful fossils ranging from delicate butterflies and tiny spiders to the leaves and massive trunks of giant redwood trees. The unique process of fossilization which took place at Florissant preserved many forms of life which almost never are seen in fossil form elsewhere. Paleontologists say that the Florissant Beds have supplied them with more fossils of insects and plants than any other single location in the world. The 60,000 insect specimens taken from the site include a thousand species.”
HIGHWAY 67 TUNNEL WILL BE BYPASSED
Funds for abandonment of the tunnel on Colorado Highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek are provided in the Colorado Department of Highways budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The new budget, officially signed by Gov. John A. Love this month, authorizes $460,000 for the purchase of right-of-way and construction of a new two-lane highway around the mountainside through which the tunnel now passes.
WEATHER
By the calendar last Saturday may have been the first day of summer. But by the past week’s weather offerings, it’s now all seasons at once. Wind, cool temperatures, warm temperatures, fog, sleet, hail, mist, rain and snow — we’ve had ‘em all.
FROM THE FOX’S CORNER
If you bury your head in the sand like an ostrich, you’re a tempting target.
-Compiled by Suzanne Core