Soon it will be a new year ... finally, thankfully. And there’s just one word I have for 2020: Gratitude.
We owe a great deal of gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly to protect us from COVID-19.
I’m talking about doctors, nurses, medical assistants and the like who have worked around the clock in very dangerous conditions to save others’ lives during this pandemic.
Nine months ago you may not have known anyone who caught the virus, or died from the virus. I’m guessing you do now. I certainly do. It has touched my family, my friends and my coworkers, acquaintances, workers at businesses I frequent, government officials we report on in these pages.
I count myself very fortunate to have been able to stay in good health and work from home, in isolation, for most of this year. I’m one of the lucky ones.
But those who care for the sick have no choice but to put on a brave face (and a ton of protective gear) and head into the fray every day. They risk their own health and sanity to care for those who need it.
“I don’t think there’s an ICU nurse that’s not tired,” said Erin Trujillo, a clinical nurse coordinator in the ICU of North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton, interviewed for a recent Gazette article.
“I think we’ve been able to sustain this for this long, and we’ve been doing things to help each other through it. Sometimes there’s days when you need to cry, and you cry and you talk to your co-worker there and you get up the next day and you do it again.”
Trujillo described the difficult work of conveying to dying COVID patients’ loved ones the grave nature of their condition, often over the phone because they can’t be in the hospital with their loved one.
“We have to paint that picture for families while being supportive, and that’s hard because families don’t want to give up,” she said.
To date, more than 323,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus, and a cumulative 18.3 million people in our country have been diagnosed with it. You might be numb to those numbers right now. To put it into relatively graspable pictures, the number of deaths is equal (roughly) just under half the population of Colorado Springs, and/or nearly 13 times the population of Teller County.
I know there are those who think it’s political, a hoax, a scare tactic. That’s just not the case.
Tell that to the health workers (or don’t, rather — they deserve better than that).
Trujillo was quoted in the article mentioned above, “It’s just a hurtful place to be, when one day we’re being called heroes and the next day people are saying, ‘This is a made-up disease anyway.’ What have I been doing these past months? What have I been fighting?”
They have been fighting for us.
Thank you, health care workers. Thank you so much for all you do. For returning to work these past nine months and caring for the sick. For quarantining away from your own loved ones after you were exposed. For continuing on with your work even when it seems hopeless.
Your vigilance will be rewarded in 2021, when enough people are vaccinated that we can beat this virus.
We owe you so much gratitude. We need you. We appreciate you. Thank you.
