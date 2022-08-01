More than a year after a massive donation to benefit the Manitou Incline, an advocacy group continues to wait on spending toward the iconic attraction.
That’s for the sake of a long-envisioned side trail on the mountain, said the Incline Friends’ top officer.
In February 2021, the nonprofit announced what was called an “extraordinary,” record-shattering gift of $500,000 from an anonymous donor. It was from a trust “established by a gentleman who once lived in Manitou Springs and regularly hiked on the Incline,” read a post at the time from the volunteer group’s president, Bill Beagle.
“They’re just sitting on it,” said an outspoken critic, Jill Suarez, a longtime Incline regular and supporter.
That’s mostly true, Beagle said, other than basic materials and volunteer-incentivizing swag like T-shirts and water bottles for maintenance and cleanup days.
“It’s kind of like winning the lottery. Everyone starts going, What are you gonna do with it? What are you gonna do with it?” Beagle said. “We want to make sure it gets used wisely.”
He said one goal remains, the same that was mentioned in the initial announcement of the donation.
Beagle said the unanimous decision of the Incline Friends board — all unpaid, according to latest available Internal Revenue Service filings — is to stash money for what figures to be an expensive trail project spanning the north side of the timber staircase.
That’s the side opposite of Barr Trail, which constantly garners maintenance for the wear and tear caused by the masses descending the Incline. Since the Incline was formally opened in 2011, the idea has been to build an alternate return route from the top. Between other expenses and priorities between the Incline-managing city of Colorado Springs and land-owning U.S. Forest Service, the idea has stalled.
But it’s finally seeing progress, Beagle said.
Incline Friends is covering close to half the cost of a trail design specialist, who this week is scheduled to inspect the mountainside for a hiking corridor.
Officials have collaborated on a concept being determined. Beagle said it maps about 4 miles of trail, including additional “bail-outs” along the Incline before the top. It would tie in with the lower, northern return trail built in 2020 after about $33,000 from Incline Friends.
Longer and complicated by more rugged terrain, the upper trail would cost “significantly” more, Beagle recognized. That’s not to mention the environmental and archaeological study that Incline Friends has offered to cover for the Forest Service — “which, from everything I’m told, could easily cost into the six-figure range,” Beagle said.
If everything goes accordingly, he predicted it still could be another couple of years until trail construction. In a statement, city staff called the timeline “uncertain.”
The uncertainty leaves Suarez unconvinced. Considering its length, some have also questioned how much the trail would be used. As Suarez wrote in a message to Beagle: “If you as an organization are serious about the ‘mission statement’ of preserving and maintaining the Manitou Incline, then using the money that is donated for that purpose should be done.”
The $500,000 donation grew Incline Friends’ bank account by nearly five times, records show. Already comparatively well-funded thanks to the Incline’s ardent following, the sum represented 10 times the total revenues of some local friends groups dedicated to parks and open spaces. According to the latest available assets reported, Incline Friends ($623,215), for example, far exceeds Trails and Open Space Coalition ($368,552), one of the region’s more influential outdoor nonprofits.
When the donation came in, a former Incline Friends board member, Bruce Barron, recalled thinking: “I don’t know what they’re gonna do with it. ... Other than making sure the Incline is kept in good shape, there’s really not much to do there.”
At the same time, he wondered how far the money would go to building the top return trail.
Time will tell, Beagle said. “I’ve learned a lot of patience over the years. ... But it’s happening.”
