With Easter only days away, I am reminded of the time when I devised what I believed to be a fool-proof plan to meet the most famous of rabbits.
Like Christmas, Easter morning always saw my siblings and me up long before the sun, searching the house for our highly coveted candy and egg-filled baskets. As I grew older, the idea of running into someone other than a family member sneaking around inside our home early Easter morning inspired me to seek out the famed basket-giver.
It was about 2 a.m. one Easter when I woke up my siblings. None of us had seen Easter’s long-eared ambassador and I decided this year would be different. Surprising the whisker-twitching carrot cruncher was the prefect, foolproof plan and one I just had to share with my brother and sisters.
We gathered in my sister’s bedroom where we talked, laughed and shared stories of past early morning Easter escapades. We thrilled at the idea of surprising the Easter Bunny and the shocked look on his face as he ventured into the bedroom and discovered us kids waiting for him. Our excitement grew to squeals of delight as the minutes ticked away.
During our stakeout, my sister thought she saw ‘ol Peter Cottontail’s ears as he inched his way up the stairway. However, it was only shadows on the wall. Close, but no jelly beans.
Eventually, 2 a.m. gave way to 3 a.m., then 4 a.m., but… no sign of our highly anticipated guest. In time our excitement and conversation faded, so we decided to catch a few Z’s before standing guard again. Obviously, one of us was bound to see him hop into the room, so what harm… yawn… could there be in... yawn… catching a few… zzzzz.
The shrill of mom’s voice rousted us from our slumber. It was about 7 a.m. It seemed as if only minutes had passed. “Kids, wake up,” mom shouted from the bottom of the stairs. She poked her head into my sisters’ bedroom and laughed at the sight of her bleary-eyed brood sprawled out on the bed like toppled bowling pins.
However, I didn’t think it was at all funny. In my mind, I had gone to great lengths to ensure my siblings and I would meet the overgrown flea carrier. Then, just after we fell asleep, he slipped past us. I had failed my siblings and was angry as hell. How dare he? I mean, just who does he think he is anyway?
The more I thought about it, the more I wanted to use him for Easter egg target practice.
Brokenhearted, I asked Mom if she had ever seen the Easter Bunny. “Yes, I have met him and you, too, will meet him someday, I promise,” Mom said knowingly as she fixed breakfast. Her words offered little comfort. “Sure I will, and I am a Japanese Samurai warrior,” I thought to myself.
Despite Mom’s promise, I never met the Easter Bunny, nor did I fully recover from my disappointment. Indeed, life happens.
Years later, my daughter, Cathryn, sought to meet the overgrown fur ball. “What do I say if I meet the Easter Bunny?” Cathryn asked. I paused momentarily, smiled and replied, “Tell him he is guest of honor at my next Hasenpfeffer supper.”
