The more than 20 dragons featured in Lynne Hoover’s “The Magical Ways of Dragon” take the reader on a metaphorical journey through the vagaries of life.
“Each story has a unique dragon to go with it,” said Hoover, who lives in Woodland Park and has written and illustrated the book — her first. She self-published the book through Outskirts Press.
The dragon-as-hero-stories are the result of Hoover’s own feelings about dragons and their ties to life situations. Urged on by an apparition in the sky, Hoover started writing. “I looked up into the clouds and saw the most beautiful dragon and that was where the inspiration came from,” she said.
The book features colorful drawings of the dragons.
“I wanted the dragons’ images to be the completeness of the story,” she said. “I put together a little scenario in the book that describes how a dragon comes through in the eyes of the artist, the personality and the love that makes these dragons sparkle.”
One of the dragons, Old Glory, is a shaman with health problems. “He was inspired by my sister who has a lot of health problems and loves dragons,” Hoover said. “He was an isolated dragon, but in the story, he heals wayward souls who lose their way, who become heavy in the heart, some with physical problems; and Old Glory has his magical ways to help them get back on their path.”
“The Magical Ways of Dragons” is available for purchase ($27.95) at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information, email Hoover at lynnehoover@tds.net.