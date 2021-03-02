The honor to know the Woodland Park Jr. Wrestling Club began last fall when they participated in a nonprofit window-decorating contest and won an award.
The founders formed the club in October 2017. Their purpose has always been to fill a gap for the types of wrestling programs available in the community. They provide a top-notch club-level wrestling program that is affordable to the families living here. Most wrestling programs start at $200 a month per individual and go up in cost from there. The Jr. Wrestlers pay $20 a month per child, which covers the facility use of Woodland Park High School’s Wrestling Room. The organization is staffed with 100% volunteers, from coaches to club admins, and this keeps participation costs low.
Club parents and volunteers give back to club youth by working together to ensure that all kids have rides to practice and to tournaments no matter what. They offer a helpful environment by providing tutoring and homework assistance. The club also offers scholarships. If there is a wrestler who really wants to participate but their family cannot afford it, they check club funds first. Sometimes the budget cannot support a scholarship but they don’t give up there. The club has banded together in the past to find money through donations within their participating members.
The Jr. Wrestling Club provides structure and discipline in a friendly environment. It is where kids can be successful, develop confidence and feel comfortable asking for help if they need it. This is important, considering many of today’s youth are confronted with issues related to poverty, drugs, alcohol and homelessness.
The club participates in local events like the window decorating they did with the Nonprofit Cooperative last fall. They do things that give wrestlers a sense of ownership and pride within the place they call home. Club members assisted during the High Chateau fire by making and serving meals to the first responders. They have enjoyed playing Bingo with the seniors at the Aspen assisted-living center. They do parade floats for the Woodland Park High School Homecoming Parade and The Lighter Side of Christmas Parade. They do fundraising activities like bake sales and host a Halloween dance at the cultural center. They also volunteer to help other nonprofits in the area by supplying “manpower.”
Volunteers with the Jr. Wrestling Club participate in something that directly benefits the youth in the community. The best ways to contact the club is through Facebook (Woodland Park Jr. Wrestling Club) or through the contact info on their website, wpjrwrestlingclub.com.
The right moves always make a difference in the end. Keep up the great work, Woodland Park’s Jr. Wrestling Club!
Gayle Gross wrote this month’s article with the assistance of Chad Douglas. Chad is a co-founder of the Woodland Park Jr. Wrestling Club. He is also on the board of directors for Woodland Park Main Street.
For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column, connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.