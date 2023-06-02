The Woodland Park School District recognized three graduating seniors for academic excellence.

Recognized were Adam Lanucha, Kamila Conley and Makayla Newcom.

"These individuals consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication, perseverance, and a strong work ethic throughout their high school journey.," WPSD said in a press release. "We applaud these students for their outstanding academic accomplishments and encourage them to continue pursuing their educational goals with the same level of dedication and enthusiasm in their future endeavors."

The top three students with the highest academic achievements in the Class of 2023, as recognized by our Superintendent, are:

Adam Lanucha: With a commitment to academic excellence, Adam has secured the highest GPA in the graduating class. His determination, intellectual curiosity, and diligence set an example for his peers.

Kamila Conley: Through consistent hard work and desire for knowledge, Kamila attained the second-highest GPA in the Class of 2023. Her passion for learning has made a lasting impact on our school community.

Makayla Newcom: Displaying a genuine love for learning, Makayla secured the third-highest GPA in the graduating class. Her academic achievements and commitment to excellence are truly commendable.