The Woodland Park School District announced that it has hired all the necessary teachers for general education classes from kindergarten to twelfth grade for the 2023-34 school year.

"These schools are ready to welcome and support our students academically," the district said in a news release.

The district has not yet filled its open positions in its special education programs. A nationwide shortage of special education teachers and support staff has made filling those positions challenging, the district said.

"To address the shortage of special education professionals, we are putting extra effort into recruiting and retaining top talent," the district said. "We are also collaborating with the Boards of Cooperative Educational Services to offer bonuses as incentives for these roles and will contract additional support as needed."

The release said the district is ready for students to start showing up.

"As the new school year approaches, the WPSD Board of Education and the district are committed to achieving academic excellence and providing total opportunity for all students in our district. We will work with parents and guardians to ensure that every student in our district receives the best education possible, attending the school their families believe is the right fit for them. Safety also continues to be a top priority as we work with local and county law enforcement to ensure our students learn in a safe educational setting.

"WPSD stands united in our mission to provide all students with the opportunities they need to reach their full potential. We are committed to creating a safe, educational landscape laser-focused on our students' academic success."