Woodland Park School District instructors do more than teach young minds — they prepare young professionals for life in the workforce with the ProStart program and the Junior Chef program.
ProStart is a national two-year program for high school juniors and seniors designed to teach students culinary skills and techniques, as well as some hands-on examples of business management. Woodland Park’s ProStart program started three years ago and was funded by a $12,000 grant through the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, said Angie Cunningham, the family consumer science teacher and the ProStart instructor at Woodland Park High School.
Woodland Park High School is one of four high schools in southern Colorado to offer the $75 a year program that provides a path to both college credits through optional concurrent enrollment with Metro State and scholarship eligibility though the ProStart program.
“I feel It is very important for these kids to have something like this (because) it’s (a) life skill and they also get ahead if they are interested in a culinary program or hospitality (and) tourism,” Cunningham said. “I’ve had two kids so far in the three years that I’ve had the program that have gotten scholarships outside of ProStart and they valued up to $5,000.”
The ProStart Program is a successive program that requires passing a national exam with a score of 70 percent or higher to move to the next level, and 400 work hours to qualify for scholarships of up to $3,000 through ProStart.
Students in ProStart aren’t just there to learn, they are also there to compete. Cunningham has taken her students to national competitions and even hosted competitions of their own. Last year ProStart hosted a “Chopped” competition designed to raise community awareness and support.
The district also offers a free after-school club centered around gaining culinary skills and experience for students who can’t afford the ProStart fees, who are too young to participate in the ProStart program or who just want to cook after school.
“I would say the Junior Chef program (adds) value to our community just because we’re meeting a need of our kids, like we have kids that want to learn, we have kids that have a desire to be in the kitchens,” Tanya Williams, director of dining services for the Woodland Park School District said.
The Junior Chef program is a bi-weekly after-school club that meets at the middle school and welcomes students of all ages. The club receives yearly a gift of $1,000 from Chartwells K12 that covers the costs for students to participate, enabling them to join the program for free, Williams said.
Junior Chef instructors teach students valuable cooking skills and techniques that enable them to take any recipe and make it their own. Club meetings generally include a lesson followed by a hands-on portion where the older students have the opportunity to mentor the younger students and ensure their success in class.
The Junior Chef program is gaining notoriety in the community. Williams said they recently received a call from a member of the community asking the Junior Chef students to cater a meal. She also hopes to see the students run a pop-up restaurant in the future so they can gain experience in all aspects of food service including planning menus, pricing, and presentation.
Though ProStart is designed to give high school students a professional start and clubs like the Junior Chef program can give students a leg up on the competition, Williams said that many students participate simply because they love to cook.