Woodland Park High School students swept the awards last month at the Colorado Envirothon competition in Denver.

Taking first and second places among six high school teams, the students were asked to test their skills regarding wildlife, soils, aquatic, ecology and forestry, as each relates to adapting to climate change.

The first day, the teams were given a scenario and a 2-hour time frame to find a solution that incorporated the environmental aspects of climate change.

The scenario: A corporate housing developer requested a permit to develop a large subdivision adjacent to the city of Grand Junction. The proposed development will bring in 80 new homes in a low-density, suburban-style setting covering 160 acres. Open-space and green-belt areas will be part of the development. The Mesa County land use and planning commission is charged with developing guidelines and specifications for the proposed development plan for meeting “Climate Smart” criteria required by the state. This requirement is considered necessary to help Colorado meet its goals for climate change adaptation. To assist in the decision, the commission hired a development consulting firm to propose the initial plan.

The students presented their solutions in a PowerPoint presentation to be judged by a panel of experts.

The first-place team, Allie Orellana, Finnie Leukecke, Liam Marney, Henry Mauer, Kaitlin Meyers also won in the categories of forestry, soils, and climate.

This team will compete in the nationals July 23-24 in New Brunswick, Canada.

The second-place team, Isaac Marney, Etta Titus, Luke Kettler, Hayden Anderson and Claire Fuqua also won in aquatics and wildlife.

Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship to CSU (any degree) for completing the two-day event. First-place team members will be awarded an additional $1,000 scholarship to the CSU College of Ag Sciences (must take a degree in Ag Sciences). 3. Second-place members will receive an additional $750 CSU scholarship (any degree at CSU) for a total of $1,750 for any degree at CSU.

Mark Platten, CSU’s Teller County Extension agent, directed the Envirothon competition which was held at the CSU campus at the National Western Stock Show location in Denver.

The competitors are the students of Alicia Mauer, Biology, Chemistry, and AP Environmental Science Instructor at WPHS.

The Colorado Association of Conservation Districts sponsored the competition, along with volunteers from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Colorado State Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Woodland Park’s Rose Banzhaf volunteers as advisor for the competition. For more information about the competition go to the Envirothon website https://coloenvirothon.org.