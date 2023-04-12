Woodland Park High School welding students proved their mettle at the recent SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference.

Panther welders took first place technical welding and welding fabrication at the three-day event which was held April 4-6 in Pueblo and brought together the most talented welding students from across the state.

Jarrett Freed emerged as the state champion in technical welding.

Jakob Brooks, Brayden Salem, and Cameron Spann combined for a state title in welding fabrication.

“Their ability to design and construct complex welded structures in a limited time frame is a testament to their exceptional welding skills and dedication,” WPHS said in a release.

Elexis Gallagher took third place in welding sculpture.

“Her artistic vision and technical expertise were fully displayed in her welded sculpture, impressing the judges and earning her a place on the podium,” the release said.

“At WPHS, we take pride in our welding program and strive to provide our students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities they need to succeed in the welding industry,” the release said.

SkillsUSA Nationals to be held June 19-23 in Atlanta.

Elsewhere, Seth Galyon placed first in automotive refinishing technology with the Career Start Program of Pikes Peak State College.