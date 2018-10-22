Woodland Park High School science teacher Dan Ganoza has been selected as the 2018 Colorado Association of Science Teachers (CAST) Teacher of the Year.
Awards for Excellence in Science Teaching are designed to recognize the teaching excellence in our pre-kindergarten-through-college classrooms in Colorado. Ganoza will receive the $500 award Nov. 8 at the Colorado Science Conference.
Ganoza, who is in his fifth year as science teacher at WPHS, received a Bachelor’s of Political Science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Master’s of Business Management at the University of Arkansas and Master’s of Education at Regis University.
A retired lieutenant colonel, Ganoza spent 22 years in the Air Force, with 13 deployments supporting missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia, and Haiti.
Ganoza is the teacher sponsor for the Colorado Environmental Science Team, leading the WPHS Envirothon Team to state championship the past three years and traveling to national competitions in Idaho, Maryland, and Toronto, Canada.
“It has been my distinct pleasure to work with Dan and his environmental science students for the past three years helping to prepare students for the Colorado and North American Envirothon competitions,” said Rose Banzhaf, WPHS Envirothon team adviser. “Dan’s commitment to his students has been a joy to observe. He goes way beyond what would be required as a classroom teacher.”
Ganoza’s teaching moves outside the classroom as he leads field trips to Arches, Canyonlands and Yellowstone national parks; holds monthly water-quality checks on local rivers for the Colorado Riverwatch Program; and organizes a monthly “Saturday Seminar” with guest speakers on environmental-science topics. He led a two-week student summer trip to the Amazon River in the Peruvian rainforest to do Marine Biology research.
“Dan is highly engaging in experiential learning opportunities as he routinely takes groups of students to outdoor experiences in many of the national parks — Yellowstone, Moab, the great Northwest and more,” said WPHS Principal Kevin Burr.
Ganoza is the head coach for the girls’ soccer team, assistant coach for the boys’ soccer team and assistant coach for the girls’ basketball team.